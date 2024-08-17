Civil servants’ salary hike to drive wage reforms in private sector - Kesuma

GUA MUSANG: The recent salary adjustment for civil servants aligns with the Ministry of Human Resources’ (Kesuma) initiative to strengthen and reform the private labour market, aiming for progressive wage increases that match national productivity.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the salary hike complements the National Progressive Wage Policy, alongside the Minimum Wage Policy and the Productivity Linked-Wage System (PLWS).

“This will enhance national productivity and help achieve a more balanced income distribution.

“The private sector is expected to follow suit, as over 1,000 employers have responded positively to similar initiatives,“ he told reporters at Kampung Jeram Tekoh here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the implementing, management and professional groups and 7 per cent to those in top management.

The adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024 for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026 for Phase 2.