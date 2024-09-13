Civil servants will have 40 days to opt for SSPA starting Oct 21 - PSD

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants will have an option period of 40 days, from Oct 21 to Nov 30, to sign up for the new Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), or remain under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), before it takes effect on Dec 1.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, said that the implementation of the SSPA will not affect the pensions of the existing permanent civil servants, and the new salary adjustments will only apply to those who opt for SSPA.

“The implementation and details, such as salary adjustments and service management through the SSPA, will begin with the Public Service Department’s (PSD) engagement sessions at all ministries and departments in the near future to ensure that their human resource managers receive the necessary clarification,” he said in a statement today.

With the implementation of the SSPA, the government hopes to further empower the aspirations of the public servive reform by fostering loyalty among civil servants and ensuring they provide the best service to enhance the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

The Service Circular No. 1 of 2024 (Implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System for Federal Public Service Officials) can be accessed through the portal www.sspa.jpa.gov.my starting today.