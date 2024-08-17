Claims of dropping PKR leader from cabinet, an old tactic of opposition - Rafizi

JOHOR BAHRU: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli described rumours about a PKR top leader being dropped from the Cabinet as an outdated opposition tactic.

Rafizi who is also the PKR deputy president, said the opposition has been playing up petty issues as they are not able to discuss matters related to national interests such as the economy and administration.

“It’s a lie... I think this is an outdated tactic on political polemics, our opponents are unable to deal with issues that are important to the country such as economic and administrative issues so they start to take up petty issues... there is neither wind nor storm on the matter.

“I dare say that in my 25 years in PKR, this was the most stable and peaceful time, that’s why there’s nothing coming from PKR regarding any problem, only once in a while as the political enemy (the opposition) has no issues so, he can’t attack PKR by raising solid issues,“ he said.

He said when asked to comment on claims that a top PKR leader will be dropped from the Cabinet, at the Southern Zone 2024 MADANI Rakyat Programme here today

Meanwhile, in the ‘Ask the Minister Anything with the Minister of Economy’ session in conjunction with the Southern Zone 2024 MADANI Rakyat Programme, Rafizi said the Ministry of Economy will consider the proposed implementation of the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) specifically for the involvement of the Disabled (OKU).

Rafizi said the appropriateness of its implementation will be discussed at the ministry level after receiving feedback from the public.

As an initiative under the Ministry of Economy, IPR focuses on eradicating poverty and increasing people’s income through agricultural ventures, food businesses and service operators.