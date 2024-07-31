Cliff Umar fined RM5,500 for drug use, possession

SHAH ALAM: The winner of a singing reality programme, Abdullah Umar Joseph, also known as Cliff Umar, was fined RM5,500, or in default 13 months in prison, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for drug possession and self-administration last May.

Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu imposed the sentence after the accused, a father of four, pleaded guilty to the two charges against him.

Cliff Umar, 42, has also been placed under two years of supervision by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

He was charged with possessing 0.9 grams of heroin and monoacetylmorphine at Jalan Persiaran Kewajipan, Subang Jaya, at around 3.30 pm on May 26.

The charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same act, provides for a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or both.

In addition, Cliff Umar was charged with intentionally administering the dangerous drug 11-nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid (THC) to himself in a toilet at the USJ8 Police Station, Subang Jaya, at about 6pm on the same date.

The offence could result in imprisonment for up to two years, a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and mandatory supervision for two to three years.

Counsel Sallehuddin Salam, representing Cliff Umar, requested a minimal fine, citing his client’s financial difficulties and responsibility for supporting his wife and four children.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran argued for a deterrent sentence, emphasising the need to address the common occurrence of such public-interest cases.