Closely monitor weather conditions, public urged

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has urged the public to monitor weather conditions as the country enters the transition phase of the monsoon season from Sept 24 to early November.

Its deputy director-general Dr Mohd Hashim Mohd Anip said Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as western Sabah and central Sarawak, will be affected by thunderstorms during this phase, especially in the afternoons and early evenings.

“The western states and suburban areas of the peninsula from Perlis to Johor, western Sabah and central Sarawak are expected to receive higher rainfall and are at risk of flash floods during this period.”

He said the states are expected to experience thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds, especially in the evenings and early night, while rainfall is expected to be lower on the east coast and other areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

“This is normal. No state will experience dry weather during the monsoon transition phase,” said Mohd Hashim, adding that the department will constantly monitor weather conditions and issue warnings if the situation demands it.

Mohd Hashim said the extreme weather expected in the north of Peninsular Malaysia is more “climate variable.”

He advised the public to catch MetMalaysia broadcasts which are aired live twice a day on RTM at 8am during the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme and 5pm when Berita Wilayah is aired.

He said MetMalaysia also disseminates weather information through the department’s website at www.met.gov.my, and the myCuaca mobile app that’s available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and its Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube platforms.

“People should be more aware of weather conditions and shift to a temporary evacuation centre as soon as possible if the authorities issue instructions to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kedah Social Welfare Department said as of 11pm on Monday, the number of flood evacuees had reached 6,792 from 2,171 families. They are being housed in 33 temporary evacuation centres.

“Of the evacuees, Kota Setar district has 4,626 individuals from 1,509 families, which is lower than the 5,212 from 1,719 families reported earlier. They are housed in 19 relief centres,” the spokesman said.

Kedah entrepreneur Farhana Omar, 31, told theSun that water started rising at about 4pm on

Sept 19 after continuous rain at her Taman Seri Kelubi housing area in Kubang Pasu.

She said the rain wasn’t heavy but had been coming down continuously for a week.

“There was no warning siren to evacuate the area, but when I noticed the water rising to about 12cm near my housing area, I immediately told my family to evacuate. We went to my aunt’s house in Kampung Sungai Korok for shelter.

“Before leaving the house, we transferred our important belongings and items upstairs to prevent flood damage. While driving to my aunt’s house, I noticed a fallen tree by the roadside caused by strong winds,”she said.