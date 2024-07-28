Cloud seeding in Kedah, Perak starts tomorrow - DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the government will carry out cloud seeding in Kedah and Perak for three consecutive days starting tomorrow.

He stated that the operations aim to increase water levels for agricultural and domestic use in the Bukit Merah and Muda Dams, in Perak and Kedah, respectively.

Referring to data from the National Water Services Commission on Friday (July 26), Ahmad Zahid noted that the current level of the Muda Dam is at 9.44 percent, while the Bukit Merah Dam stands at 15.25 percent.

“This is part of the government’s strategy to mitigate the impact of the hot weather phenomenon and the southwest monsoon, which is expected to continue until the end of September 2024,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, explained that the cloud seeding is being carried out upon the requests from the Muda Agricultural Development Authority, the Kerian Integrated Agricultural Development Area, and the Kedah Water Resources Board.

The cloud seeding is being coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Malaysian Meteorological Department, and the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Currently, water from the Muda Dam is being channeled to the Pedu Dam in Kedah to meet domestic, industrial, and padi irrigation needs, said Zahid.

He highlighted that the Muda Area is Malaysia’s largest rice bowl at 100,641.19 hectares, with 81,606.66 hectares in Kedah and 19,034.53 hectares in Perlis.

Whereas the padi fields in Kerian, which receive water from the Bukit Merah Dam, constitute the third-largest rice bowl, covering 20,326 hectares, he added.