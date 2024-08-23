Collective determination crucial in fight against corruption - Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the fight against corruption, which was essential to saving the nation and upholding the dignity of the people, required the collective resolve of all parties.

He said that the government had already sent a clear and firm message that strict actions would be taken against those involved in corruption, smuggling, and cartel activities, regardless of their rank or position.

“As long as I am entrusted with this mandate, I will not compromise on corruption, whether it is welcomed or not... If left unaddressed, corruption will become systemic, and we can’t expect investors to come.

“How can a great country like Malaysia, known worldwide, where Muslims are the majority, allow corruption to flourish in a society that values culture, respects values, and ethics?” he said while delivering a special address to the enforcement officers of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) here today.

Anwar urged all parties, including enforcement bodies, not to allow corruption to continue spreading and stressed that the government consistently implemented reform agendas to elevate the dignity of the nation and country.

“It is your responsibility (KPDN enforcement officers) to correct this. I want to see better records, ensuring that violations of the law are minimised as much as possible,“ he said.

Anwar also called on every department head and unit leader in each district to ensure that reports were made if any violations occurred.

He highlighted that this was one of the stipulations within the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) and that department heads who failed to report violations would face consequences or risk not being promoted.

Anwar further stated that while achievements within each department would be recognised, weaknesses must be addressed, and small groups practising corruption or working against principles, regulations, and ethical values should not be allowed to tarnish the image of the entire department.

In the meantime, Anwar said he would propose the establishment of a KPDN enforcement training centre during the Cabinet meeting next week.

“I can guarantee that next week, I will bring this to the Cabinet to coordinate and collaborate with other bodies so that the training centre facilities can be utilised by KPDN enforcement officers, making it easier for your training.

“Due to the urgent need for such a training centre, we must expedite this through available opportunities and facilities. We will borrow from other departments, and we will coordinate it,“ he said.