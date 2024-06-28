Colombian men charged with breaking in, stealing RM7m in valuables

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Colombian men pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of breaking into a businessman’s house and stealing RM7 million in valuables last month.

Yeyson Andres Rocha Garzon, 39, and Julian David Serna Pena, 22, were accused of breaking into the residence of Indra Izwaan Mohd Yusof, 45, in Bukit Damansara on the night of May 31.

They were charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a fine. If there is an offence of theft, the imprisonment term could be extended up to 14 years.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf did not offer bail as both defendants did not possess valid travel documents.

Their lawyer Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid, stated that he would submit representations regarding the charges on behalf of his clients.

Judge Dr. Azrol Abdullah denied bail and scheduled case mention for Aug 5.

The arrest of the two men led to the police apprehending eight members of a burglary gang led by a Latin American national and the recovery of various stolen goods worth over RM4 million.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was reported to have said that six foreign men and two local women, aged between 20 and 40 years, were arrested in Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, Thailand.