PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has recently detected 83.4% of colorectal cancer cases affecting Malaysians aged 55 and above.

Its Medical Development Division director Datuk Dr Mohd Azman Yacob pointed out his concerns that patients with the disease often seek medical attention at the third or fourth stages, Harian Metro reported.

“Public awareness towards colorectal cancer and its importance of early screenings remains low in this country.

“Delaying one’s early screenings reduces the five year survival rate,” he was quoted as saying.

Azman also assured that early screenings of the disease can reduce treatment costs and ensure a better quality of life for the patient, increasing their chances of survival for those in the earlier stages.

ALSO READ: Health Ministry to propose mandatory cancer notification via website

Furthermore, Azman said there is a higher likelihood of the Chinese community in the country getting colorectal cancer compared to other ethnic groups.

Colorectal cancer involves the large intestine and is the most common cancer found in men and the second most common among women next to breast cancer, Azman explained.

Common symptoms include diarrhoea, bloody stools, abdominal pain, constipation, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and low iron levels.

These symptoms are generally not present during the early stages of the disease, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

ALSO READ: Alarming increase in cardiovascular disease cases