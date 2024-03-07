PETALING JAYA: Will Uncle Roger be opening a restaurant in Malaysia?

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, better known for his character Uncle Roger has hinted in his video that he will opening his first restaurant in Malaysia.

He slit this announcement in a YouTube video, “Uncle Roger Miss Anthony Bourdain” that was posted on Monday (July 1).

“If you like food, you have to travel to Uncle Roger’s country. There are many ingredients here that you can’t get outside of this country.

“Another reason to visit Malaysia is, Uncle Roger is going to open my very first restaurant here,“ he shared in the video.

The video was dedicated to one of television’s most beloved chefs, the late Anthony Bourdain, who in the video was on a visit to Penang to try the various foods.

If he does open his restaurant in Malaysia, we definitely want a taste of his egg fried rice!