Communications Ministry committed to supporting growth of audio media industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications remains committed to supporting the growth and development of the audio media industry, including radio.

Its secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said the ministry also emphasised the importance of nurturing creative talent, passion, and innovation that drive excellence in the communications industry.

“We must also focus on content that resonates with our listeners, content that is diverse, inclusive, and reflective of the rich cultural tapestry of our nation,” he said when launching the Radiodays Asia 2024 here today.

Mohamad Fauzi said that Malaysia placed great value on the power of communication, and radio was no exception, as it served not just as a medium for entertainment and information, but also as a trusted companion in people’s daily lives, connecting our diverse communities.

“Despite the emergence of new digital platforms, radio remains resilient, adapting to the times while continuing to serve as a reliable source of news and a platform for cultural expression. It is imperative to embrace these changes while ensuring that radio remains accessible, relevant, and reflective of societal values.

“As technology continues to shape and redefine our world, we must adapt and evolve, while also preserving the core values and principles that have made radio an indispensable part of our lives,” he said.

Mohamad Fauzi added that the rise of podcasting, the integration of artificial intelligence, and the shift towards digital platforms had all contributed to a more dynamic and competitive audio landscape.

He noted that radio and podcasting were powerful mediums that transcend boundaries, bringing people together through shared stories and experiences.

“In our pursuit of innovation and progress, let us cherish and harness this unique ability, making sure to celebrate its human elements as we explore new technologies and formats,” he said.

Radiodays Asia is the international meeting point for the radio, audio and podcast industry in the Asia-Pacific. Its purpose is sharing experiences and learning about international media trends, new technology, content development and business opportunities.

This year’s event is being held until Sept 4.