Company director loses RM1.9 million in law firm fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director recently lost RM1.9 million after claiming she was cheated by a law firm.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 47-year-old woman had appointed the law firm to manage four civil claims filed against her.

“In early 2023, the court issued a Mareva injunction against her property, which prevents the disposal of assets while legal proceedings are ongoing,“ he said.

Following this, the suspect, who owns the appointed law firm, offered to transfer the complainant’s assets and cash to him for safekeeping during the legal process.

“Trusting the offer, the complainant handed over money and several luxury items, with an estimated total value of RM1.9 million,“ Ramli told a press conference here today.

At the end of last year, the complainant decided to stop using the suspect’s legal services and requested the return of her cash and luxury items.

However, the suspect failed to comply, offering various excuses.

“Suspecting that the money and items have been misused for personal gain, the complainant lodged a police report on Sept 11,“ Ramli said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code.