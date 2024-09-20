Company owner pleads not guilty to submitting false statement to SSM

GEORGE TOWN: An F&B company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of submitting a false statement to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) five years ago.

The accused, P. Narendran, 47, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Irwan Suainbon.

He is accused of knowingly submitting a false statement regarding the resignation of his wife, V. Revathi, as a director of NR Sweets Restaurant N Café Sdn Bhd. The offence allegedly occurred on April 19, 2019, at Menara SSM@Sentral, Kuala Lumpur.

He was charged under Section 591(2)(a) of the Companies Act 2016, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment or a fine of up to RM3 million, or both upon conviction.

SSM prosecutor Mohd Iqbal Mohd Yusoff proposed bail at RM30,000, but Narendran’s lawyer, Dr. N. Ahilan, requested a lower amount, citing that his client has to support his wife and two children.

The court granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety and set Oct 28 for the next case mention.