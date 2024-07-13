Complete investigation into MRSM bullying case before meting out punishment - MARA chairman

TAIPING: A comprehensive investigation must be conducted before stern action can be taken against those involved in a recent bullying case at a MARA Junior Science College (MRSM), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

He added that such a move would ensure that fair and just punishment would be handed out to those involved, and that the bullying victim can carry on with their lives in peace.

“At the same time, I don’t want to have any disciplinary issue related to bullying to be covered up and hidden by anyone,” he said when met after officiating the Taiping UMNO Division meeting at Taiping Perdana Hotel here today.

He had stressed in a statement yesterday that any form of bullying, whether physical or mental, would not be tolerated as it was a crime and urged those with information about the bullying case to inform him directly.

His actions follows a screenshot shared by Islamic financial expert Dr Zaharuddin Abd Rahman on Facebook requesting him to take action on an incident highlighted by a mother claiming her son, a Form One student at a MRSM was bullied by senior students.

Asyraf Wajdi said the punishment meted out to any offender should be taken as a lesson so that other MRSM students do not repeat such acts.

In addition, he said that currently there were several proactive programmes conducted aimed at instilling societal values and manners among MRSM students.

“We don’t want to create living robots who are smart and can do whatever is needed but lacking in soul and virtues. That’s why the building of character and minds must go hand in hand,” he said.