Conditional sales of controlled goods: 164kg of cooking oil seized from Perak shop

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 164 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil in packets from a sundry shop in Alor Pongsu town, Parit Buntar yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said an operation dubbed Ops Samar was launched following public complaints about a shop imposing conditions on the purchase of subsidised 1kg packets of cooking oil.

He said that checks revealed the trader had set conditions requiring customers to purchase other items before being allowed to buy 1kg packets of cooking oil.

“An inspection of both the storage area and shelves at the premises uncovered 164 kg of packet cooking oil, estimated to be worth RM410.

“Following the discovery, a stock declaration order was then issued to the premises supervisor under Section 8 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.

Kamalludin said the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

If an individual is found guilty, they may be fined up to RM1 million or imprisoned for no more than three years, or both, while Any corporate body convicted of an offence against this act could face a fine not exceeding RM2 million.

He said that KPDN will not compromise with any individuals or groups involved in the misuse of controlled goods, and will take stricter action, including prosecution in court.