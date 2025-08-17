Mat Korro knocks out Thai rival to reach MFN Mega 8 final

YUSKHAIRUL YUSOF, known as Mat Korro, delivered a stunning performance by knocking out Thailand’s Mohama Arsuwan Mamingbakor, or Iwan, in the MFN International Mega 8 Pro Muaythai semi-final.

The victory not only avenged his earlier loss but also secured his place in the final set for Arena of the Stars, Genting Highlands on December 6.

Yuskhairul explained that facing Iwan for the third time allowed him to study his opponent’s tactics and improve his own strategy.

“Alhamdulillah, the result of my hard work. From the start, I saw Iwan was hesitant to move forward. So I tried to unleash a kick, and when he wanted to cling, I pressed forward and the KO landed perfectly,” he said.

Looking ahead to the final against 23-year-old Ahmad Hafizi Muhlisom, Yuskhairul stressed the importance of sticking to his own game plan.

He also mentioned his participation in other tournaments before December, emphasising the need to stay sharp. - Bernama