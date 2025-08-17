MMEA seizes RM84 million in maritime offences from Jan-July 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recorded 851 seizure cases worth RM84 million from January to July 2025.

Acting deputy director-general of operations Rear Admiral (M) Mohd Zawawi Abdullah stated these cases involved foreign fishermen, human trafficking, and smuggling of goods.

“No arrests for firearms smuggling yet, but MMEA collaborates with enforcement agencies to monitor such activities,“ he said.

He highlighted cigarettes, human trafficking, and drugs as the most common smuggling offences.

Mohd Zawawi noted syndicates now use drones to scout areas before smuggling attempts.

“In northern Malaysia, syndicates smuggled cockle seeds, ketum, and drugs using drones,“ he added.

He credited joint efforts with police and armed forces for foiling several smuggling attempts.

New apps used by syndicates pose operational challenges for MMEA, he acknowledged.

The agency plans to enhance capabilities with AgustaWestland AW189 helicopters and ex-USCGC Steadfast vessels.

“Four AW189 helicopters will expand search and rescue coverage,“ Mohd Zawawi confirmed. - Bernama