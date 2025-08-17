Indonesian woman detained at KLIA2 over suspicious passport stamp

PUTRAJAYA: An Indonesian woman was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) after immigration officers discovered a suspicious security stamp in her passport.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) stated that initial investigations revealed she had entered Malaysia via the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Tanjung Kupang, Johor.

“However, further checks via the MyIMMs system showed no official record of entry or exit for the subject up to this year,” AKPS said in a statement.

The woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violating the Immigration Act 1959/63.

She will be handed over to the Selangor Immigration Department’s Enforcement Division for further investigation.

AKPS confirmed that the case will be probed deeper to identify those responsible, with disciplinary action possible against any implicated officers.

The agency also emphasised that efforts to combat document forgery and immigration violations will be strengthened to safeguard national border security. - Bernama