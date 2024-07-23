Conman in the dock for cheating 30 people in Perak with eKasih lure

IPOH: A conman will be standing trial for posing as an eKasih aid officer to swindle more than 30 elderly people in Perak involving RM16,250 since January.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said they managed to arrest the 49-year-old suspect at the Kota Setar police headquarters in Kedah on July 2, after receiving 38 reports about the trail of deception.

“The suspect’s modus operandi is to win over trusting elderly folk between 50 and 80 years old as a target to cheat them of hard cash. Most of the victims were found in hospitals, banks, food courts, supermarkets, public markets and bus stations.

“The suspect pretended to be an eKasih assistance officer and would ask the targeted victim to hand over cash of between RM300 to RM1,000 to open a bank account for the process of applying for eKasih assistance,” he said today.

Commenting further, Azizi said that after obtaining cash from the victim, the suspect would pretend to leave the bank to make a photocopy of the victim’s identity card.

According to him, the victims would be asked to wait at the bank but soon realise they have been stood up when the suspect fails to return as he scoots with the victim’s cash and identity card.

Azizi said a mobile phone and clothes used by the suspect while deceiving his victims were also confiscated while a review revealed that the suspect has 12 past criminal records related to fraud.

He said the suspect will face 36 charges in several courts in Perak starting July 24, under Section 420 and Section 417 of the Penal Code, for cheating.

“Hence, police advised the public to be wary of any offer of financial assistance from strangers who ask for a processing fee in advance. Check first with the relevant agency for confirmation. Handing cash to anyone outside an office counter payment has a very high risk of fraud,” he said.