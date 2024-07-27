Paris 2024: Johnathan fails to cross qualifying round in 10m air pistol

PARIS: National shooter Johnathan Wong’s hopes of moving into the final round of the men’s 10 metre Air Pistol evaporated at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre when the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying round started today.

In the action at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre that featured 33 shooters, the 31-year-old shooter finished in 26th spot with 570 points, 14 points behind leader Serbian Damir Mikec who gunned down 584 points.

According to the tournament format for the 2024 Paris Olympics, only the top eight shooters from the qualifying round advance to the final round scheduled tomorrow.

For the record, Jonathan is competing in the Olympics for the second time since he had also competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics where he finished 28th in the 10m Air Pistol and 37th in the 50m Pistol.