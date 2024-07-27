PETALING JAYA: Malaysian pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Britain’s Sean Vendy-Ben Lane in Group A of the Paris Olympics badminton match on Saturday.

In their pursuit to snag the gold, the world number four pair fought hard to overcome the English pair by 19-21, 21-16, 21- 11, the New Straits Times reported.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will face Canada’s Nyl Yakura-Adam Dong on Sunday in their second fixture.

The win was crucial for the national shuttlers to advance to the quarter-finals to clinch a “top-two finish”, as quoted.

-- More to come