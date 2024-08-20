Construction worker jailed four months, fined RM10,000 for bribery

ALOR SETAR: A construction worker was sentenced to four months in prison and fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today, for offering bribes to a policeman in Langkawi last year.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini handed down the sentence on Md Isham Desa, 36, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Md Isham was charged with offering a cash bribe to a policeman on duty at the Kuah Police Station, Langkawi, as an inducement not to take action against him for alleged possession of syabu and heroin.

He was charged with committing the offence in a Honda Accord car outside a convenience store in Taman Sri Langkawi, Jalan Padang Matsirat, Langkawi at 2.30 am on Dec 27 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24 (1) of the same law, which if convicted can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The prosecution was handled by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee and MACC Prosecuting Officer Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin, while the accused was unrepresented.