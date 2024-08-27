Construction worker loses over RM120,000 to online investment scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A construction worker lost RM123,470.04 after being deceived by a non-existent online investment scheme earlier this month.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that the 36-year-old man received a WhatsApp message inviting him to join the scheme by downloading the ‘BitBest’ application, which promised an 88 per cent return on his investment.

Interested, he installed the app, registered, and provided his personal information. Between Aug 1 and 22, he made nine payments to five different accounts, totalling RM123,470.04.

“The victim attempted to claim the promised return during this period, but the suspect provided various excuses and even demanded additional payments,” Supt Mohd Sohaimi explained.

Realising he had been deceived, the victim reported the incident to the Seri Alam district police headquarters on Saturday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.