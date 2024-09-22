Contract worker found dead with stab, slash wounds

SUNGAI PETANI: A Myanmar contract worker was found dead with stab and slash wounds at a housing project site in Bandar Puteri Jaya near here at about 2 am today.

Kuala Muda District Police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the victim, in his 30s, was believed to have been involved in a fight.

“The victim was stabbed in the left side and slashed in the left arm, causing him to sustain severe injuries.

“The fight is not believed to be due to intoxication as there was no alcohol bottle at the scene. The victim was killed inside a house and was found covered in blood,“ he told reporters today.

He said a friend of the victim, who was also a witness to the incident, had since absconded and was being tracked down to help in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he said.