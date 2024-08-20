Contractor, employee charged with causing hurt to five individuals during robbery

IPOH: A contractor and his employees were charged in the Session Court here today with voluntarily causing hurt to two men and three women during a house robbery.

Ling Siaw Hock, 33, and Alson Ik Kai Jun, 20), pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Hilmiah Yusof.

The two men, with two others still at large, are charged with causing hurt to the five individuals when robbing them of two handphones, two identification cards bearing the name Tou Siow Lung and Wong Swee Chon and RM5,000.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Jalan Melayu, Ayer Tawar in Manjung at 1.30 am last Aug 8.

They are charged under Section 394 of the Criminal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and are liable to a fine or whipping if found guilty.

The court allowed Ling bail of RM12,000 and RM10,000 for Ik. They were also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set Sept 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Amirah Nabihan Shahrir prosecuted, while both the accused are represented by lawyer Sandeep Singh Jit.