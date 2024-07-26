Cop charged with murder of Nur Farah Kartini

HULU SELANGOR: A police officer was charged in the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, whose body was found in a palm oil plantation.

Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, 26, is accused of killing Nur Farah Kartini, a former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), at the palm oil plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam, between 9 am last July 10 and 6 pm the following day (July 15).

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court set Aug 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Ku Hayati Ku Haron appeared for the prosecution while lawyers Aida Jaafar Mad Ariff and Nur Aida Md Zainuddin represented Muhammad Alif.

Also present in court were family members of the victim and the accused.

Earlier, before the proceeding commenced, a policeman reminded the family members of the victim and the accused to control their emotions.

Muhammad Alif, wearing a black T-shirt, arrived at the court at 9.05 am escorted by the police.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 before her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at about 6 pm on July 15.