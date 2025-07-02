Prudential and Prudence Foundation Provide Free Mental Health Support to Vulnerable Communities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 - Prudential plc (”Prudential”) and Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential, are collaborating to launch Talk it Out, a mental health initiative in partnership with digital mental health service provider Intellect. Through the programme, communities in need in Malaysia and Vietnam will have access to free mental health support.

Talk It Out reflects Prudence Foundation’s commitment to building long-term health resilience by addressing mental well-being as a vital component of overall health, particularly as mental health emerges as a growing challenge in Southeast Asia. Around one in seven people in the region, equivalent to 260 million, live with a mental health condition[1]. Many are also plagued by daily stress, burnout, relationship problems, and sleep issues. Barriers such as limited access to services, socioeconomic challenges, and financial constraints have resulted in widening gaps in mental healthcare in the region. In some countries, the treatment gap – defined as the percentage of individuals needing care but not receiving it – reaches up to 40 per cent[2].

Through the Intellect app, users will have access to a full spectrum of mental health services, including self-guided programmes, live consultations with licensed coaches, clinical psychologists and counsellors, and a 24/7 helpline that provides professional support in their local language. Where needed, users can also be connected to local mental health professionals for one-on-one coaching or counselling sessions, ensuring both scalability and personalised care for diverse community needs. To ensure accessibility and relevance to users in Malaysia and Vietnam, the app is available in multiple local languages such as Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese, Tamil, Vietnamese, French and English.

The programme will identify and engage vulnerable and at-risk groups in Malaysia and Vietnam, and work with local partners in healthcare, education, and community sectors. Talk It Out will be targeted to serve various local communities, including at-risk youth and women, low-income parents and families, marginalised and displaced communities. The programme will also be accompanied by targeted in-community workshops and awareness campaigns to help reduce stigma and equip users with essential knowledge.