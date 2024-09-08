Cops bust drug processing lab in Buntong, seize over 18kg of drugs

IPOH: Police raided a house in Buntong that was being used as a drug processing laboratory and seized 18.4kg of various types of drugs with an estimated value of RM337,683.60 on Wednesday (Aug 7).

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said a local man was arrested during the 8.25 pm raid conducted by the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

Azizi said preliminary investigations found that the 37-year-old suspect was hired to process the drugs by a syndicate believed to have been active since May.

“Methamphetamine (1.436 kg), heroin base (0.745 kg), heroin (0.765 kg), Eramin 5 pills (0.56 kg), ecstasy pills (0.381 kg), caffeine (12.740 kg), and juice powder (1.78 kg) were among the drugs seized,” he said at a press conference at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

He said the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, has 10 drug-related records and four criminal records.

Azizi said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, adding that the suspect had been remanded from yesterday until Aug 13 to assist in the investigation.

Police also seized a car worth RM125,000 under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) 1988, he added.

Azizi also urged the public to continue providing information on drug abuse activities in the state to the authorities.