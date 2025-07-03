Speed Selangor policy to launch in October for faster business approvals

CYBERJAYA: The Speed Selangor policy will be introduced in October to simplify and accelerate business and investment approvals across the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the initiative, which targets reducing approval times under local authorities (PBT) for developers and investors.

The policy will be officially launched at the Selangor International Business Summit in October 2025. It consolidates existing express approval systems used by some local councils into a unified framework.

“Some PBTs already had their own green approval systems. Now, we are integrating these for wider implementation,“ Amirudin said during a press conference after officiating the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Sepang Municipal Council Draft Local Plan 2035.

Training is currently underway for officers to ensure seamless policy execution. Initially, the focus will be on development and investment approvals, potentially cutting processing times from two months to one.

The policy may later expand to public services like citizen complaints and home renovation applications.

Amirudin highlighted that home renovation approvals, a common concern, could benefit from the Speed Selangor approach.

“Through this initiative, the public will see direct economic benefits,“ he added. The policy aims to enhance efficiency for investors, developers, and residents.

Separately, Amirudin addressed illegal waste dumping, stressing the need for stricter enforcement and legal reforms. “Stronger laws are required to impose penalties on involved landowners and operators,“ he said.