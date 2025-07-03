Ballard hopes HPDM strategy will drive Malaysian Athletics forward

KUALA LUMPUR: Outgoing Malaysia Athletics (MA) technical director Robert Ballard hopes the development strategy implemented during his tenure will continue to serve as a foundation for the growth of athletics in the country.

Ballard expressed appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the sport’s long-term planning and vision.

“I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the planning and development strategies for athletics in Malaysia during my two-year tenure.

“The HPDM 2024–2032 Strategy requires time, alignment and commitment from all supporting structures to fully implement its vision and objectives,” he said when contacted today.

Ballard believes the High Performance Development Model (HPDM), which outlines a long-term roadmap for national athletics, can benefit not just athletes but also coaches, officials, administrators and the broader volunteer network.

Ballard said that on his return to Australia, he would continue to monitor Malaysia’s progress.

Yesterday, MA confirmed in a statement that it will not be renewing the contract of Ballard, which is set to expire on July 31.

MA said the services of Ballard, 60, would not be extended due to a lack of government funding and private sponsorship for the national athletics body.

Ballard was first appointed technical director in February 2014 on a two-year contract but decided to part ways with the association early on Dec 8, 2015.

He later returned to the position in August 2023 on a two-year contract.

Meanwhile, former national sprinter Nazmizan Muhammad urged MA to consider appointing a local expert to be the technical director.

He said this approach would not only save costs but also allow MA to better focus on preparing athletes for the SEA Games in Thailand this December.

“If funds are insufficient, why not utilise the internal expertise we already have? They might be more familiar with the inner workings and have networks with other state associations.

“By appointing local talent, MA can ease its financial burden and allocate more resources to coaches and athlete preparations,” he said.

He said the appointment of a technical director at this point should be on a temporary basis, and priority should be given to forming a solid squad and coaching lineup ready to face the challenges of the SEA Games.

