Cops confirm suffocation as cause of death of baby at childcare centre

ALOR GAJAH: Police today confirmed that the death of an eight-month-old baby boy at a childcare centre in Taman Kelemak Utama yesterday was due to suffocation.

The Alor Gajah district police chief, Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah, said they received a post-mortem report for the victim yesterday.

“The examination found no other injuries on the body of the eight-month-old baby,” he said when contacted today.

The media reported that the victim’s father, Major Mohd Fikry Amri Abdul Halim, 39, claimed that his baby was stuffed with a milk bottle, covered with cloth and smothered with a pillow by a babysitter based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the childcare centre.

Mohd Fikry Amri said his wife had to rush their baby, who was unconscious, bleeding from the mouth and his face bluish, to the hospital after being informed by the childcare centre.

Today, the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court placed the babysitter on a seven-day remand to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.