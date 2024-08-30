Cops nab 36 for suspected involvement in illicit sexual activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 36 individuals, including university students and civil servants, believed to be involved in illicit sexual activities.

The syndicate, believed to be active since early this year, offered online subscription services through a portal suspected of being managed by two men - a Malaysian and a Singaporean.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director DCP Fadil Marsus said both men were arrested on Tuesday (Aug 27) in a condominium unit in Puchong, Selangor following intelligence carried out since June with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He said their arrest was a result of investigations carried out on 34 individuals aged between 19 and 41, who were detained in a raid on a condominium in Mont Kiara here on Sunday (Aug 25), comprising 14 Malaysian men and 15 Malaysian women, an individual each from France, China, the Czech Republic and Nigeria as well as a Filipina.

“Among them are civil servants and students of institutions of higher learning. All of them have been remanded for four days to assist in investigations,” he told a media conference in Bukit Aman today.

He said police also seized various items, such as sex toys, computers and cash, adding that, so far, their investigation through the mule accounts set up showed the ring had 147,000 subscribers.

“Most are Malaysians. This is worrying indeed. Those who want to join are screened first via a video call.

“Once approved, they can then come (to the swingers’ party) and the syndicate will inform them of the location a day before the event is held,” he said.

Fadil said that, so far, investigations are being conducted in Kuala Lumpur and the proposed charges will be made under Section 372A of the Penal Code for promoting, publishing and offering prostitution services as well as Section 424 of the Penal Code for allowing others to use bank accounts.

He added that investigations will also be conducted under Section 377D of the Penal Code for violating decency and extreme obscenity; Section 377A of the Penal Code for committing unnatural intercourse and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene material.

“They will be charged soon,” he said, adding that police will continue to carry out similar operations to curb immoral activities as they believe there are many more platforms that are actively used for such activities.

Fadil said this is a worrying trend as it involves locals and foreigners and, as such, could have a negative impact on the community.