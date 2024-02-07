Cops nab couple transporting meth worth RM1.84 million

SHAH ALAM: Police thwarted an attempt to traffic in methamphetamine worth RM1.84 million through courier services after arresting a married couple in Puchong Jaya, near here, on June 27.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 57.6 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine was concealed in seven plastic sacks filled with soil.

The couple, aged 41 and 42, were believed to be acting as ‘transporters’, delivering the items using a lorry driven by the husband.

“They used the lorry as transportation for the courier delivery, carrying seven plastic sacks filled with soil to conceal 56 packets labelled ‘Guanyingwang’ Chinese tea, suspected to contain 57.6 kg of methamphetamine.

“Hiding drugs in soil-filled sacks and delivering them via courier is a new modus operandi by drug traffickers that we uncovered through the arrest of both suspects,“ he said at a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters today.

Hussein said the couple was instructed to pick up the drug-filled items in Serdang Jaya and deliver them to Puchong Jaya.

Initial investigations revealed that this was their first delivery and they were believed to have been paid RM51 based on the fee specified in the courier apps.

He said police are still investigating whether the couple was aware of the drugs in the sacks they were transporting.

In a separate case, police seized 26 compressed slabs of dried leaves believed to be marijuana after arresting a 34-year-old man in a parking area at the Sungai Buloh Rest and Service Area at 4.30 am yesterday.

Hussein said the drugs, weighing 26.25 kg and worth about RM81,375, were found in a suitcase in the boot of the suspect’s car. The suspect tested positive for THC drugs.

“The suspects in both cases have been remanded for seven days, and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.