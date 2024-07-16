Cops nab duo, seize pistols and drugs in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested two men and seized two pistols and various types of drugs worth almost RM148,000 in two separate incidents in Taman Lam Foong here on Sunday (July 14).

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said that in the first incident, a team from the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division of the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters arrested a 52-year-old man during a crime-prevention patrol.

“Upon inspecting the suspect, they found two pistols and 48 bullets. Upon further inspection, they also found that the suspect had criminal records involving crime and drugs, besides testing positive for methamphetamine.

“This led police to the arrest of another man, 65, on the same day. Police found 62 plastic packets suspected of containing drugs believed to be ketamine weighing 1.3 kilogrammes (kg), 40 aluminium wrappers filled with Erimin 5 pills weighing 113 grammes (g) and 76 plastic packets containing 989g of ecstasy (pills),” he told a media conference here today.

He said police also confiscated an Audi A4 car and a television believed to have been obtained from drug trafficking activities.

“The second suspect had no criminal records and tested negative for drugs. Both suspects have been remanded for seven days until July 21 and the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8 (A) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“We believe they have their own gangs and the (seized) ketamine is meant for entertainment centres. We are still investigating, maybe there is also demand (for drugs) by individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fisol said that on Thursday (July 11), the Kota Setar police headquarters launched ‘Op Letrik’ with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and raided 14 premises involved in the theft of electricity for bitcoin mining around the Kota Setar district.

“We arrested three men and seized 564 bitcoin machines. We believe they have been carrying out such activities for a long time and we previously received complaints about electricity supply disruptions.

“The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 37(3) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990,” he said.