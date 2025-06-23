Sarawak Media Conference 2025 to focus on AI in journalism

KUCHING: The Sarawak Media Conference (SMeC) 2025 will be held in conjunction with the state-level National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) celebration on July 2 and 3 here, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit - UKAS).

He said that some 700 participants are expected to attend the conference, themed “Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future of Media and Journalism,“ which will feature several communication and journalism experts from within and outside the country.

“We are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the main theme once again this year. In line with the National Journalists’ Day celebration, we will look at the influence of AI in shaping the future of media and journalism,“ he said at a press conference here today.

The speakers include US cross-cultural narrative strategist and global corporate communications expert Shelly Bryant; Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Head of Youth Communications at PERHUMAS Indonesia, Steve Saerang;

Chief Executive Officer of AI Visionary Society, Singapore, Soh Wan Wei; Director-General of Broadcasting, Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman; Senior Researcher at Khazanah Research Institute, Dr. Jun-E Tan; and Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Artificial Intelligence Centre (SAIC), Dr. Patrick Then.

Abdullah said Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, will officiate the conference on July 2 as a continued show of his support for the development of the media and digital sectors in the state.

On the same night, a dinner in conjunction with HAWANA will be held with Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as the guest of honor.

According to him, one of the main events of the night will be the presentation of the Premier of Sarawak’s Special Appreciation Award, which will be given to 10 outstanding media practitioners, including editors, journalists, radio DJs, newsreaders, photographers, and industry figures.

“Each recipient will receive a certificate, a plaque, and a financial contribution. This is in appreciation of their services in delivering accurate and constructive information,“ he said.

The nomination process involved collaboration with various media agencies and associations, with the final selection made by an experienced panel from the world of journalism.

He added that SMeC 2025 is fully funded by the Sarawak State Government and organised through UKAS and Angkatan Zaman Mansang (AZAM) Sarawak, with the long-term goal of making it an annual international-level event.

“We want to make Sarawak a centre for regional media discussions. Many things are happening here – from the digital economy, renewable energy to AI development. SMeC will be another important platform showcasing Sarawak’s strength,“ he added.