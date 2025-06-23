Two Cambodian men detained for trespassing Kenyir Park

KUALA BERANG: Two Cambodian men who trespassed into the Kenyir State Park here, believed to be in search of forest produce and agarwood, were detained on June 18.

Terengganu State Parks Management Council (MPTN) director, Tengku Datuk Mohd Arifin Tengku A. Rahman said the two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were apprehended during a special operation, which was carried out in collaboration with several other enforcement agencies.

He said that during the inspection, both suspects failed to present any written permission or permit to enter the park.

“The operation involved 16 enforcement personnel from MPTN, the Hulu Terengganu District Police Headquarters (IPD), the Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), and the Kenyir Lake Marine Police,“ he told Bernama..

The suspects have been remanded for 14 days from June 19 to facilitate investigations.

Offenders may face a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM1 million, or imprisonment of up to seven years, or both, and a minimum of one stroke of the cane.