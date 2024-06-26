Cops nab three suspected EURO 2024 bookies

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three men, including a foreigner, in connection with betting on the UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (Euro 2024) through Op Soga from Monday (June 24) until early this morning.

Cheras District police chief Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said the two men, aged 40 and 44, and the foreigner, 34, were arrested at three locations around Cheras.

He said preliminary investigations found that the three men moved separately and acted as bookie agents in taking football bets.

“They moved as lone rangers to avoid being identified as bookies by taking any amount of bets (from customers),” he said in a statement today.

Ravindar Singh said police also seized three mobile phones belonging to the trio and further inspections found an application and conversations regarding bets.

He said the two men have been released on police bail while the foreigner has been remanded for four days until Friday (June 28).

The case is being investigated under Section 6(3) of the Betting Act 1953.