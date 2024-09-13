Cops nab trio, seize drugs worth RM5.88m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized various types of drugs worth RM5.88 million following a raid on a condominium unit here that is believed to have been used as storage.

In the raid on Wednesday (Sept 11), police also arrested three men, aged between 30 and 33, and seized about 154 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs comprising Methamphetamine (111.42kg), cannabis (29.06kg), ecstasy pills (7.51kg) and MDMA crystals (6.07kg).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said that if the drugs had hit the market, they could have been used by an estimated 660,500 addicts.

“The first suspect, believed to be the storekeeper, was arrested in a Proton Saga car parked at the condominium and we also found a backpack containing 182.9 grammes of Methamphetamine,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the suspect then led them to another unit in the condominium, which is believed to be used as storage for the drugs, and where the second suspect, believed to be the runner, was found.

“Upon inspecting the unit, we found 111.23kg of Methamphetamine, cannabis (29.06kg), ecstasy pills (7.51kg) and MDMA crystals (6.07kg),” he said.

He added that the third suspect, also believed to be the runner, was nabbed at a restaurant here.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and that all three suspects have been remanded for a week until Sept 18.

“We are also looking into all aspects, including secret society link, because they all have the same tattoo on their backs,” he said, adding that all three have 13 criminal records and tested negative for drugs.

“We have also taken action under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, with the NCID forfeiting assets worth an estimated RM55,750, namely RM750 cash and two cars (Nissan Almera and Proton Sage) worth RM55,000,” he said.