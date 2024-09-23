PETALING JAYA: Police took mat rempit to the mosque for Subuh prayers and “tazkirah” (talk) after a traffic operation on Sunday (Sept 22).

According to The Star, the 32 mat rempits, aged between 15 to 25, were brought for Subuh prayers and as well as educational activities.

“After the documentation process was done at Tun HS Lee police station, they were given a motivational talk, attended Subuh prayers and a tazkirah at KL JSPT’s An Nazahah mosque,” said Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Asst Comm Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa.

“We also hope they could leave the mat rempit life behind,“ he was quoted as saying, hoping that the religious and educational activities would motivate them to change their ways.

A total of 157 summonses were issued for various traffic offences including not having a licence, no number plates and illegally modifying motorcycles.

“We urge parents to be more aware of their children’s activities,” said ACP Mohd Zamzuri.