Cops tracking down 10 men who impersonated policemen, robbed farmer

KOTA BHARU: Police are on the hunt for 10 men who allegedly posed as policemen and robbed a man in Kampung Lepan Anjung, Dabong, Kuala Krai, early this morning.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said in the 2.40 am incident, the watermelon farmer was at his farm shed when he was approached by 10 men, who introduced themselves as policemen.

According to him, all the suspects were wearing masks, and one of them threatened the 40-year-old victim by pointing what appeared to be a gun and a machete at his neck.

“The suspects claimed that the victim had committed crimes and would be arrested. The victim also had his hands handcuffed and legs bound with a rope,” he said in a statement tonight.

The suspects made off with items valued at approximately RM80,000, including RM7,000 in cash, a smartphone, two Rado watches, a Toyota Hilux, a saw machine, and an electric bicycle.

Mazlan said the victim then filed a police report about the incident at 4.24 am on the same day.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Qusyairi at 011-24359850.