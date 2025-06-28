Five Malaysians choose to stay in Iran despite evacuation call

REMBAU: Only five Malaysians, including four students and a businessman, have decided to stay in Iran despite the government’s evacuation advisory, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He confirmed that the evacuation process for Malaysians in Iran concluded on June 21, with most returning home. However, the five individuals signed a letter of undertaking to remain, expressing gratitude to the Malaysian government for its assistance.

“The four students are in Qom and Esfahan, while the businessman is also staying. They have assured us of their safety and decision to remain,” Mohamad told reporters after officiating the 52nd General Meeting of the Kaum Ibu Penajes Cooperative.

Earlier reports indicated that 24 individuals, including Malaysians, arrived safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) via Malaysia Airlines flight MH781. The group consisted of 17 Malaysians, six Iranian dependents, and one Singaporean national.

Separately, Mohamad announced Malaysia’s collaboration with Indonesia to explore economic development in the maritime border area of Ambalat. He stated that both nations are working towards a joint development agreement to benefit from the region’s natural resources.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are committed to finalising this cooperation, similar to the Gulf of Siam model,” he added.