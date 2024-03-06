KUALA LUMPUR: Apparently miffed at being reprimanded for riding without a helmet on, two drunken persons apparently launched a pottery vase at the Serdang police station early this morning, with the relatively harmless projectile aimed at nobody but a fence.

Serdang police chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan confirmed no policeman was hurt in the bizarre incident at 6.30 am today.

He said in the episode, two suspects astride a motorcycle stopped in front of the station and when one of the policemen on duty inquired on their purpose, the pillion rider threw a vase towards the left fence and scooted off.

“The motive seems to be some unhappiness following a 2.30 am incident where a policeman reprimanded a group of men on motorcycles for not wearing helmets at the traffic light intersection about 20 metres from the station,“ he said.

According to Anbalagan, police are trying to locate the culprits as the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

He urged those with information to contact the Serdang police headquarters at 03-80742222.