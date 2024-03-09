Corporates requested to help the creative industry specifically for the matching grant programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Corporate companies are expected to come forward to continue to provide assistance, particularly through the ‘matching grant’ programme to ensure that the creative industry can contribute positively to the national economy, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He welcomed efforts, in particular, the ‘matching grant’ programme which is 50 per cent provided by the government through MyCreative Ventures while the other 50 per cent is provided by the corporate side.

“This is a model and framework that we see as quite positive when the creative industry including artists will get help and this help will enable them to work on creative works that can directly contribute to the creative industry and creative economy in our country.

“I believe we will be able to witness many more joint ventures, strategic cooperation like this and I hope more corporate friends will come forward to help.

“As a former artist, I see that the art industry really needs help and this is one of the ways in which the government can help and we hope that more people will be able to benefit through programmes such as the ‘matching grant’ that MyCreative Ventures is working on,“ he said at a press conference after witnessing the launch of CIMB Bank Bhd’s “Kita Bagi Jadi” campaign here today.

CIMB Malaysia today marked its 100-year anniversary with the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Kita Bagi Jadi’, a social movement aimed at spreading positivity and nurturing a spirit of resilience among Malaysians.

Among others, Olympian Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and squash champion S. Sivasangari were featured prominently as icons in CIMB’s ‘Kita Bagi Jadi’ campaign.

CIMB is committed to playing a catalytic role in the development of young Malaysians and has now partnered with the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO).

Under the one-year agreement, CIMB and MyCreative Ventures will sign on as a partner to the MPYO and one of the activity is a 30-day music camp for 40 members at CIMB’s full-fledged training centre, Akademi Nazir Razak in Bangi.

The other activities include MPYO performing at CIMB’s Artober “Art & Soul” exhibition in October, culminating in the bank’s 100th year concert in November, and at MyCreative Ventures’ Rock n’ Riuh festival in December.

“I am proud to witness this joint venture because My Creative Ventures as one of the agencies under the Communications Ministry was established to identify and make loans or strategic investments to ensure that the creative industry can develop and contribute positively to the creative economy in our country,“ said Fahmi.

Separately, CIMB chief executive officer (CEO) Gurdip Singh Sidhu said in a statement that as a key advocate of financial inclusion, the group remains committed to playing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

“In addition to the financing support we give to the B40 and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), CIMB is committed to work alongside various communities for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes in 2024,” he said.

MyCreative Ventures CEO Zainariah Johari believes MyCreative Ventures’ contributions through the Communications Ministry’s Skim Dana Padanan (SDP), supported by the Finance Ministry would enhance MPYO’s profile and visibility.

“We are deeply committed to champion Malaysian talents in the area of the creative and fine arts.

“At the core of this sponsorship of the young and brightest in MPYO, is the emotional depth, the nuances and the human connection that music brings to all Malaysians,” she said.