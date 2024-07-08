Cost of OCM delegation to Paris 2024 under OCM - NSC

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (NSC) today said the funding cost for the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is under OCM’s responsibility.

In a statement today, NSC also explained that the cost of financing OCM guests is borne by the parties concerned and does not involve government funds.

“OCM is only responsible for financing the costs involving athletes, coaches, OCM officers, the National Sports Institute (ISN) and the operations of Malaysia House for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“Funding costs for OCM delegation are under the responsibility of OCM and for their guests they are paid by the parties concerned and do not involve government funds,“ according to the statement.

Malaysia currently collected two bronze medals through badminton contributed by men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and men’s singles Lee Zii Jia.

The country’s first Olympic gold medal mission is now focused on national track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang who aims to improve on the silver medal in the keirin event achieved at the Tokyo 2020 edition.