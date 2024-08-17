Country’s sovereignty will be compromised if military officers involved in corruption, power abuse, says King

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today said that the sovereignty and dignity of the country will be compromised if military officers are involved in corruption and power abuse.

Sultan Ibrahim said that as the supreme leader of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), he will not “give face” to any ATM officer involved in corruption or power abuse, nor those who fail to fulfil their duties.

“A career as a military officer demands honesty and trust as well as unwavering sacrifice and loyalty to defend the country’s sovereignty. There should never be a military officer involved in corrupt practices, especially involving the purchase of government equipment and contracts,“ said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim said this at the Royal Commissioning Parade and Presentation of Certificates to ATM cadet officers at the Sungai Besi Camp here, today.

The ceremony was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, ATM Commander General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Army Commander Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Acting Navy Commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and Air Force Commander General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

The King said it is the responsibility of all military officers to maintain discipline at all times, especially when wearing their uniforms.

“Maintain your manners and never engage in dishonourable actions. Do not undermine the community’s trust in the military, and let not a rotten apple spoil the whole barrel,” said His Majesty.

His Majesty also expressed the need for the government to always emphasise honesty in matters that involve the purchase of equipment and the building of military facilities.

The equipment purchased must be of high quality and meet the needs and requirements of the country’s defence and not be influenced by suppliers or agents offering commissions, said the King, adding that he would personally evaluate all the procurement.

To the cadet officers commissioned today, the King told them that their journey was just beginning as there would be more training and courses they needed to attend to become highly capable military officers.

“My advice is you must be strong and persevere to continue training and gain new knowledge to be able to face the increasingly challenging world and adapt to the latest defence technology.

“If there is anyone who is not willing to face the challenge as a military officer, then please get out of line,“ said His Majesty.

The 664 Cadet Officers commissioned today consisted of those who completed the six-month training at the training academy of the respective wings in ATM.