Marine police foil drug smuggling attempt, nab five Indonesians

GEORGE TOWN: The Marine police have foiled an attempt to smuggle over RM700,000 worth of methamphetamine out of the country via Teluk Kumbar waters and arrested five Indonesian men during a special operation yesterday.

In a statement today, Marine Police Region One commander ACP Rusley Chi Ari said the suspects were caught near Pantai Teluk Bayu in Sungai Batu as they tried to flee.

“Our patrol boat spotted a suspicious vessel in Teluk Kumbar waters, prompting the suspects to dump items overboard and flee ashore. They were later arrested near their abandoned boat, which had sunk after hitting rocks,” he said.

The raid led to the seizure of 22 packets of Chinese tea, each containing clear plastic bags filled with crystal-like substances suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 22.77 kilogrammes and valued at RM728,704.

Also confiscated were a Hyundai Tucson valued at RM150,000 and four mobile phones worth RM5,000, bringing the total haul to RM833,704.

The suspects, aged between their 20s and 40s, have been remanded until March 28 for for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.