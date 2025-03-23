JPJ inspects over 500 buses in pre-Hari Raya Op

SEREMBAN: Over 500 express buses have been inspected in the pre-Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2025 Special Operation from March 17 till today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the inspection, which involved technical aspects, focused on public service vehicles, specifically buses, at bus terminals and depots nationwide.

He said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) took proactive measures to carry out the operation ahead of the March 24-April 8 main HRA 2025 Operation.

He added that the pre-HRA Operation on public service vehicles (buses) involved carrying out checks on engines, tyres, braking systems and others.

“Through the operation, the JPJ identified 11 buses as being not roadworthy and notices of prohibition were issued immediately.

“The JPJ also issued inspection slips for vehicles that met the required standards and specifications and had undergone proper maintenance,“ he told reporters during the MADANI Outreach and breaking of fast event with community leaders of Taman Kampung Panchor here.

At the event, Loke presented a contribution of RM20,000 to Masjid Al-Munawwarah Kariah Panchor Jaya, Kampung Panchor.

Meanwhile, Loke said that during the festive season, 2,500 JPJ personnel would be on duty and will be stationed mainly at accident hotspots.

“The JPJ patrol cars will be on highways at numerous hotspots, so drivers will be more cautious. This method is effective, enforcement officers need to be on the ground,“ he said.

Loke added that some of the main offences committed include using mobile phones while driving, not wearing seat belts, overtaking on double lines, using emergency lanes, running red lights, speeding, overtaking heavy vehicles in the fast lane and overloading.