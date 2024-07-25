Courier charged with defrauding two individuals in work permit scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A courier pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to charges of defrauding two individuals in a work permit scam causing them to lose RM79,550 last year.

Rebecca Rhina Philip, 36, is accused of deceiving Deng Yawei, 27, a Chinese national, and Toh Kim Yuan, 28, a local woman, by tricking them into depositing the money into two bank accounts belonging to her for non-existent work permits.

The offences allegedly took place at a restaurant in Sentul shopping mall between Aug 24 and Nov 20, 2023.

She was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides between one and 10 years imprisonment, with caning and a fine, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer ASP Muhamad Sapri Yaakub did not offer bail, but Rebecca’s lawyer Tan Wei Meng from the National Legal Aid Foundation appealed for a lower sum due to the defendant’s family obligations.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan granted bail at RM6,000 with one surety and set the next case mention for Sept 4.