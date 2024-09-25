Court denies second psychiatric evaluation for man charged with killing mother

KLANG: The High Court has rejected an application for a second psychiatric evaluation by a man accused of murdering his mother in Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor, two years ago.

The application, filed by the accused, Mohamed Azam Abdul Rasib, through his lawyer Ahmad Ishrakh Saad, was denied by Judge Norliza Othman today.

During the proceedings, Ahmad Ishrakh explained that the application was submitted via a letter to the court on Sept 23 due to the accused’s dissatisfaction with the findings of the initial psychiatric and forensic psychiatric medical reports.

“I understand that this application was made rather late, as we had difficulty obtaining clear and rational instructions from the client. As this is the applicant’s request, I leave it to the court,“ he stated.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Aqilah Ahmad Fuad asked to proceed with the trial as previously scheduled due to time constraints and limited available dates.

Norliza dismissed the application, citing that trial dates had already been scheduled for October and November. She advised the applicant’s lawyer to address any outstanding issues during the trial.

“There should not be two conflicting reports. You can subpoena the doctor or issue a notice to summon the doctor, and you can cross-examine him.

“If this case does not proceed, it will be delayed until 2028. I will not allow a second observation, and the case will proceed as scheduled,“ she said.

The trial is set to take place from Oct 28 to 30 and on Nov 4 and 8.

On Jan 24, 2022, Mohamed Azam, 31, was charged with the murder of his mother, Hamidah Ismail, 56, at a house in Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor, between 8.10 am and 6.08 pm on Jan 15, 2022.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.