Court extends mental observation for young man charged with murder of pregnant girlfriend

KLANG: The High Court granted an extension until Aug 13 for Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan in Perak to continue observing the mental state of a young man charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend last year.

The extension was granted by Deputy Registrar Mohd Hirman Ab Raub during a case mention for Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sajali, 21, today.

“The psychiatric report is still not ready, so we have extended the deadline to August 13,” he said, adding that the decision on the psychiatric report will be delivered on August 14.

On May 15, the Klang High Court allowed Muhammad Fakrul Aiman’s request to be referred to a psychiatrist for a mental evaluation.

Meanwhile, the accused’s lawyer, Muhammad Nor Tamrin, informed reporters that he had received some documents and reports related to the case.

On June 1 last year, Muhammad Fakrul Aiman was charged with the murder of Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, 21, at Jalan Sungai Limau between 8.30 pm on May 22 and 8.00 am on May 23, 2023, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

Earlier reports indicated that a dispute over concealing an out-of-wedlock pregnancy led to the brutal murder of a restaurant worker, who was stabbed, slashed, and burned by her boyfriend in a palm oil plantation at Jalan Sungai Limau on May 22 last year.